More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two cranes collided and at least partially collapsed at a construction site in Austin, Texas, injuring at least 22 workers and sending 16 to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The cranes collided Wednesday and got tangled several stories above a building under construction a few miles north of downtown in a rapidly growing neighborhood. Authorities say most of the injuries occurred when workers scrambled away from the accident scene and that the cause of the collision is under investigation. One of the crane’s operators remained in its cabin more than an hour after the accident, but authorities say he’s safe and that they were working to get him down.