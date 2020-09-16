Mexico’s pirate ambulances profiteering in the pandemic

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Many people have been profiteering from the coronavirus pandemic in Mexico, with prices for oxygen cylinders, medicinal alcohol and face masks all skyrocketing. But perhaps the cruelest are the pirate ambulances. The poorly equipped rattletraps ply the city streets listening to emergency radio frequencies, and then race to beat legitimate ambulance services to medical emergencies. They sometimes charge patients’ desperate relatives outrageous sums to take them to a hospital, or divert them to poorly equipped private clinics that pay kickbacks for bringing in business.