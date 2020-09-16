Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Model T theft

TOWNSHIP OF BERLIN, Wis. (WAOW)— Thieves allegedly cut a hole into the second story of a barn in order to steal an antique automobile.

It happened on Co. Hwy O in the Township of Berlin, which is northwest of Wausau, earlier this summer.

A large piece of equipment would have been necessary to remove the car from the barn.

Investigators say the stolen 1926 Ford Model T has great sentimental value to the owners.

By releasing photos and details about the crime, detectives hope it will generate new clues leading to the thieves.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers. There are several ways to submit tips:

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

All messages are encrypted to ensure anonymity and tippers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.