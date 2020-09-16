Long delays for burials at veterans cemetery in Union Grove

UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic and staffing shortages have backed up burials at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. Families are waiting at least six weeks to bury their loved ones. Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery director Gary Dierks says burials are booking into the second week of November. Many families who chose to delay services for their veterans during the first few months of the pandemic are now choosing to hold them. And, officials say on top of that, half of the cemetery staff left this summer.