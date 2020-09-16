Latest: Disaster declaration issued for Oregon wildfires

President Donald Trump has issued an emergency declaration for Oregon due to the deadly wildfires that have burned across the state and federal officials have also declared a public health emergency as dangerous, smoky conditions continue. The major disaster declaration, issued late Tuesday, allows a range of federal help for people and public infrastructure affected by the blazes. The public health emergency declaration will give hospitals and other organizations in Oregon more flexibility in meeting the needs of people who are on Medicare and Medicaid. Authorities say more than 1,140 residences have also been destroyed by the blazes and 579 other structures decimated.