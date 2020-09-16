Johnnie Gray to join Pack Attack Tuesday, Sept. 22

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Packers Hall of Famer Johnnie Gray will make his regular season debut on Pack Attack Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The show will air at 6:30 on News 9, right after the 6 p.m. news.

Johnnie will join host Brad Hanson virtually, as all shows this year are being hosted from the News 9 studio.

101.9 WDEZ morning show co-host Bryan Scott will appear for Pack-A-Toss, as he tries to beat Chandra Lynn, his co-host, who posted a score of four this past week.