5M people infected, India’s virus outbreak still soaring

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s total of coronavirus infections has passed 5 million and is still soaring. The pandemic is testing the feeble health care system in tens of thousands of impoverished towns and villages. The world’s second-most populous country has added more than 1 million cases of infection this month alone and is expected to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country within weeks, surpassing the United States. The latest figures show about 0.35% of the nation’s nearly 1.4 billion population are infected. Another 1,290 people died from COVID-19 and experts say the fatality rate could worsen with lockdown restrictions relaxed except in high-risk areas.