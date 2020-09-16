In reversal, intelligence panels to get election briefings

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has agreed to provide in-person briefings on threats to the November election to key members of Congress. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe agreed to brief the Senate and House intelligence committees, backing down from a decision to provide information only in writing. The move comes after significant pushback from Democrats and some Republicans. Lawmakers said the briefings are more important than ever as the 2020 presidential election approaches. The nation’s counterintelligence chief has warned that Russia appears to be trying to meddle in the election again by denigrating Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.