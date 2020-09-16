Heavy police presence, streets blocked off in Schofield, Rothschild area

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW)— There is heavy police presence in the Schofield/Rothschild area along business 51 near the Palms Supper Club and Sams Pizza.

Police tell a News 9 crew that they are searching for an armed suspect and the area is not safe.

According Ellen Suckow, the D.C. Everest Communications Director, the Rothschild Elementary and D.C. Everest Junior High were on lock down after police made them aware of the incident.

The lock down ended at 11:30 am. The district is working on sending a message out about the lock down to parents.

This is a developing story that will be updated.