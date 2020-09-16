Gunmen seize businessman in southern Philippines

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines (AP) — Gunmen have seized a businessman in front of his wife and son in the southern Philippines and government forces are trying to track down the abductors and their victim. Police say Rex Triplet, the son of an American, was riding a motorcycle with his wife and child on their way home at nightfall when four armed men blocked their path and forcibly took him away. Communist guerrillas and Muslim separatist rebels have a presence in the remote region, but police say the identity of the gunmen and their motive are unclear.