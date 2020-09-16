Grand jury charges Nebraska bar owner in protester’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A grand jury has decided that a white business owner who fatally shot a Black man during civil unrest in downtown Omaha this spring should be charged with manslaughter and other charges. Prosecutors initially declined to charge Jake Gardner in the May 30 shooting of 22-year-old James Scurlock, saying they believed he acted in self-defense. Special Prosecutor Frederick Franklin said Tuesday that a grand jury reviewed additional evidence, including Gardner’s text messages, Facebook profile and reports of his interactions with other people before the shooting, and decided that evidence undermines the self-defense theory. He declined to provide specifics about the new evidence.