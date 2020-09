For the second straight year, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named to the All-NBA first team.

Giannis is joined by LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis and James Harden.

It's the fourth time in his career the Greek Freak has earned All-NBA honors. He was named to the All-NBA second team in 2017 and 2018.

Khris Middleton received 82 total points, but was left off any of the three teams. Brook Lopez received one third place vote.