Frost Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT

2:48 am Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Price

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

