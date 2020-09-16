Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Lincoln County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s, combined with
clear skies and light winds, will result in frost formation.
* WHERE…Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Florence, Lincoln and Langlade
Counties.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps tonight to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&