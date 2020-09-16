Ex-Illinois lawmaker pleads guilty to federal tax evasion

CHICAGO (AP) — A former longtime Illinois state legislator has pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion. Former Sen. Terry Link appeared in Chicago’s federal court Wednesday via video. The Democrat who first took office in 1997 resigned last week. He’s the latest state legislator to be charged in the federal government’s ongoing criminal investigations into public corruption in Illinois. Link is accused of underreporting his income in 2016. Link would face up to 16 months in prison, but federal prosecutors intend to recommend probation if Link fully cooperates with the government. A status hearing is set for March 30.