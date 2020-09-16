EU wants better coordination on virus, announces summit

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen says the bloc must rise above its fragmented approach on dealing with the coronavirus by centralizing more decision-making on health issues. She also told EU legislators that Italy will host a global health summit next year, during its G20 presidency. Von der Leyen fully acknowledged the fragile state that the pandemic has left EU in, with the death toll closing in on 150,000 and the economy facing the worst slump in the bloc’s history. To counter this, von der Leyen said she wants more money poured into research and development and more powers going to EU-wide institutions like the European Medicines Agency.