Top EU official proposes new 2030 target to reduce emissions

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top official has proposed a more ambitious target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions in Europe. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the EU should set a reduction goal of at least 55% by 2030 compared to the current target of 40%. Von der Leyen predicted the new target will be “too much for some and not enough for others,” but she told lawmakers in her first State of the Union address on Wednesday that it should help the 27-nation EU achieve climate neutrality by 2050. EU leaders agreed last year to make the bloc’s economy carbon-neutral by the middle of the century.