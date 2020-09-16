EU chief says UK cannot change EU-UK withdrawal agreement

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the United Kingdom cannot unilaterally change the EU-UK bilateral withdrawal agreement without destroying global trust in the country. Insisting that chances for a future trade deal are slipping away by the day, von der Leyen told the EU’s legislature Wednesday that plans by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to renege on parts of the withdrawal agreement signed by both of them dimmed those hopes even further. What’s more, she insisted that Britain is throwing its good name to the wind by not respecting a deal it signed and approved last December.