End of Abe era leaves Japan still searching for way forward

MITO, Japan (AP) — Among the challenges awaiting newly appointed Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is the urgent challenge of how to keep the world’s third-largest economy growing as its population ages and shrinks. Suga, who took office on Wednesday, has vowed to stick with the “Abenomics” policies of his mentor and predecessor, Shinzo Abe. But like others in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, he has yet to sketch out a clear vision for the future. It’s unclear if Suga will tackle reforms that Abe never managed to push through despite a nearly overwhelming parliamentary majority during his nearly eight years in office.