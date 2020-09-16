Election officials refuse to allow deputies in nursing homes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin election officials have decided to stay with their decision not to allow special voting deputies into nursing homes to help residents cast absentee ballots out of fears of spreading the coronavirus.

The state Election Commission banned voting deputies from entering nursing homes in March as the pandemic was taking hold. Commissioner Robert Spindell earlier this month asked commission staff to look into lifting the ban for the November election.

The staff consulted with public health officials who felt letting deputies back into the homes was too risky.

The commission decided at a Wednesday meeting to keep the deputies out of the facilities.