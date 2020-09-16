Doubts persist as NYC’s hybrid school year is set to start

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s already delayed school year is scheduled to start remotely on Wednesday and in person on Monday. But whether the city can pull off the hybrid learning system Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in July remains an open question. Unions representing teachers and principals in the nation’s largest public school district say schools still don’t have the teachers or the coronavirus safety measures that are needed, but de Blasio has insisted that the school year will start as planned. That plan calls for three days of online orientation this week and students returning to their physical classrooms next week.