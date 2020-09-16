Does God want Christians to be a ‘good guy with a gun’?

Does Jesus want you to own a gun? It’s a question that has dogged Christians for years, but conservative Christians are increasingly answering “yes.” For some, the reasoning is simple: the world is divided into evil wolves and defenseless sheep that rely on people with guns — or “sheepdogs” — to protect them. For others, combining God and guns is complicated, but a rash of recent shootings have left them feeling that Jesus would want to brandish a weapon — just in case.