Divers in SE Asia may have found US submarine lost in WWII

BANGKOK (AP) — Divers have found what they believe is the wreck of a U.S. Navy submarine lost 77 years ago in Southeast Asia, providing a coda to a stirring but little-known tale from World War II. The divers have sent photos and evidence from their dives to the United States Naval History and Heritage Command for verification that they have found the USS Grenadier, one of 52 American submarines lost in the war. The Grenadier was scuttled by its crew after bombs from a Japanese plane almost sent them to a watery grave. All 76 submariners survived the bombing and sinking, but four did not survive their subsequent ordeal as prisoners of war.