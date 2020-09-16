Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin set to kickoff COVID-19 Impact Catalog

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin is hosting its first ever "month of giving" during the month of October by introducing a COVID-19 impact catalog. The catalog will support non-profit agencies in need, in the Wausau area.

The catalog will list 19 non-profits with a specific requested dollar amount to be raised. The non-profits have the ability to request a donation fulfillment up to $10,000 to meet their organization's needs because of COVID-19.

Organizations, donors, and community members have the ability to donate to five categories that are important to them. The categories are how the non-profits will be listed; consisting of basic needs like food and shelter, childcare services, access to medical legal assistance and safety in the home, education and youth enrichment, and information access.

Sue Nelson, CFNCW's Program Officer, said non-profit services are needed now more than ever as many fundraising efforts have been canceled because of the pandemic.

"We did have 35 organizations that applied to be apart of the catalog. We chose these 19 because we felt they demonstrated the greatest need right now," Nelson said. "So we know that there are organizations besides these 19 that need help from the community. The reason we only chose 19 is because we want them to be successful."

The catalog will launch October 1 and run until October 31. Nelson said the end goal for the month is to have a total of $200,000 raised. For more information click here.