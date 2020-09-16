Chilly and dry pattern

*Frost Advisory late Wednesday night into Thursday morning for areas north of Marathon County. The dry pattern will continue but it will be much cooler the next few days as the air flows down from central Canada into our area. Look for lows around 39 degrees with north winds around 5 mph or less Wednesday night. Temperatures could plunge to the low to mid 30s in the Northwoods with frost more likely.

Thursday should bring sunny to partly cloudy skies along with highs around 59 degrees. Winds will be out of the north to northwest at 5 to 10 mph. It should be even colder Thursday night with the Canadian high pressure centered right over the area. Lows could range from the upper 20s in the colder spots to the low to mid 30s elsewhere. Frost will likely be more widespread. Otherwise Friday will be quiet and bright with partly cloudy skies. Highs should return to the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Developing south winds this weekend will cause a gradual warming trend. It looks partly sunny and turning breezy by Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 30s Saturday morning and mid 40s Sunday morning. Highs should reach around 63 Saturday and 69 degrees Sunday.

The milder weather will be in full force next week with a flow of air from the southwest. With partly sunny skies, the highs will return to around 73 degrees Monday and into the mid 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. There is just a slight chance of a shower Monday, then again Wednesday. Overall though, a very dry pattern will persist.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:50 p.m., 16-September 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1881 - Iowa's earliest measurable snow of record fell over western sections of the state. Four to six inches was reported between Stuart and Avoca. (The Weather Channel)

1928 - Hurricane San Felipe, a monster hurricane, which left 600 dead in Guadeloupe, and 300 dead in Puerto Rico, struck West Palm Beach FL causing enormous damage, and then headed for Lake Okeechobee. When the storm was over, the lake covered an area the size of the state of Delaware, and beneath its waters were 2000 victims. The only survivors were those who reached large hotels for safety, and a group of fifty people who got onto a raft to take their chances out in the middle of the lake. (David Ludlum)