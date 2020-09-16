Cambodia, China, challenge US over sanctions on Chinese firm

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia and China are rejecting U.S. allegations that a Chinese state-owned company is guilty of human rights abuses and corruption in its acquisition of land in Cambodia. The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control announced Tuesday that it is imposing sanctions on China’s Union Development Group Co. Ltd. for its activities in Cambodia. It charged that the company “forced Cambodians from their land and devastated the environment, hurting the livelihoods of local communities, all under the guise of converting Cambodia into a regional logistics hub and tourist destination.” Cambodia’s ruling party says the allegations are baseless.