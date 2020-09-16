BREAKING: Big Ten football season to start in October

(WAOW)— The Big Ten is going to play football, after all.

The Conference announced Wednesday morning that they'll begin a shortened schedule on Oct. 23-24, playing eight games in 9 weeks.

“Everyone associated with the Big Ten should be very proud of the groundbreaking steps that are now being taken to better protect the health and safety of the student-athletes and surrounding communities,” Dr. Jim Borchers, Head Team Physician, The Ohio State University and co-chair of the Return to Competition Task Force medical subcommittee, stated.

The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) adopted significant medical protocols and has voted unanimously to resume the football season starting the weekend of October 23-24, 2020: https://t.co/b5yHShGb1D — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 16, 2020

The Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously on the return.

“Our goal has always been to return to competition so all student-athletes can realize their dream of competing in the sports they love,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren.

The Big Ten Championship game will be played Dec. 19, one day before the final College Football Playoff field is set.

The Big Ten Says that they've adopted significant medical protocols including daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and a data-driven approach when making decisions about practice or competition. Students, coaches, trainers and any other individuals on the field for all games and practices must undergo daily antigen testing.

“The data we are going to collect from testing and the cardiac registry will provide major contributions for all 14 Big Ten institutions as they study COVID-19 and attempt to mitigate the spread of the disease among wider communities,” the Big Ten statement read.