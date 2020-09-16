Bosnian Serbs honor late ex-official convicted of war crimes

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian Serb authorities have held an official commemoration for a top former wartime leader despite his conviction on war crimes charges. The Bosnian Serb president, prime minister and other officials attended the ceremony Wednesday in the northern city of Banja Luka. The gathering illustrates the Bosnian Serbs’ denial of their wartime leaders’ role in the atrocities committed against non-Serbs during the 1992-95 war in Bosnia. Momcilo Krajisnik, wartime parliament speaker, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by the U.N. war crimes tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands. He died on Tuesday in Banja Luka of COVID-19.