Biden says he trusts vaccines and scientists, not Trump

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden says that while he trusts what scientists say about a potential coronavirus vaccine, he doesn’t trust President Donald Trump. His comments on Wednesday come as the debate over a vaccine has taken center stage in the presidential race. Trump and Biden have been trading accusations that the other is undermining public trust in a potential coronavirus vaccine. Biden says, “I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump, and at this moment, the American people can’t, either.” Biden has said he would take a vaccine “tomorrow” if it were available, but he would want to “see what the scientists said” first.