At least 7 drown as boat capsizes in India river

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least seven people have drowned after a boat carrying Hindu pilgrims to a temple capsized in a river in central India. A government official says 22 pilgrims have been rescued and a search is continuing for another 10 people still unaccounted for. Police are investigating the cause of the accident on Wednesday in the Chambal River in Madhya Pradesh state. Such accidents are common in India, with many overcrowded boats not having safety equipment.