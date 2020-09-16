Asian shares mostly higher after Wall Street gains

Shares have retreated in Asia ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement. Benchmarks rose modestly in Tokyo and jumped in Sydney, but fell back in Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai. Investors are awaiting the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later Wednesday. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% after gaining more than 1% earlier in the session in the second straight sizable gain for the benchmark index following its worst week since June. Big Tech stocks have been bouncing back this week after suddenly losing altitude earlier this month amid worries that their prices had climbed too high.