Antigo Girls Tennis off to impressive start

Antigo, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's been about the best star the Antigo girls tennis team could've asked for.

They're 6-0, including a big win Tuesday night over two-time defending conference champions, Rhinelander.

"Yeah, it's always a challenge. We always look forward to playing them. It's usually pretty close,a nd it's always fun to play each other. It's a little rivalry we have," said senior Ellie Prevoski. Ellie, and her partner Elli Stank are the #2 doubles, and are also undefeated on the season.

As for what's driving the early season success, #1 singles and undefeated senior Avery Nicholson says it has to do with their team motto this year: "We can do hard things."

She says they're putting in a lot of work, whether it's conditioning, serving, or practicing on their own time.

"I think we all just really want it this year. We've been beat by the Hodags the past couple of years. Freshman year we won conference. We just want to do it again," Nicholson said.

Nothing is guaranteed in this strange year, and these girls know just how special each trip to the courts really is.

"As a senior, it's really hard to know this is my last season. And especially since it's short, I just want to play every match to the best of my ability, and I think I speak for all the girls when I say that," Nicholson said.

Antigo looks for their seventh win Thursday night against Lakeland.