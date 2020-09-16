Bones to pick, for $8M: Stan the T rex goes up for auction

NEW YORK (AP) — The legend of the Tyrannosaurus rex known as Stan is getting fresh life thanks to Christie’s auction house. It put the enormous fossil on display starting Wednesday through floor-to-ceiling windows at its midtown Manhattan gallery in advance of putting it up for auction. The estimated value is up to $8 million. Stan was discovered in 1987 in South Dakota, and experts say he must have weighed at least 7 tons, had eyes the size of baseballs and a bite that could have crushed a car. It is one of the most intact dinosaur skeletons ever discovered.