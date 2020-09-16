Amazon Indigenous group patrols to expel invading loggers

ALTO RIO GUAMA INDIGENOUS TERRITORY, Brazil (AP) — Groups of Tembé Indigenous men are patrolling their territory in Brazil’s Amazon forest, inspired by similar “forest guardians” in a neighboring Brazilian state. Increasing encroachment by illegal loggers and miners on Tembé territory and lax enforcement during President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration has prompted their villages to take matters into their own hands. The patrols were put on hold by the pandemic, but resumed last week. Even patrolling can be dangerous for the Tembé in a place where public oversight is scant, and killing is an all-too-common recourse for lawbreakers.