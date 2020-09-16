A cooler trend developing

The weather will still be nice for today but the cool down has begun. Look for cooler than normal conditions for late this week. Even though it will be cooler, you can still get outside because the forecast is also looking mostly dry.

Today: Partly cloudy. Somewhat breezy and not as warm.

High: 70 Wind: Becoming NW 10-20

Tonight: Clear and cool.

Low: 40 Wind: North around 5

Thursday: Mostly sunny and feeling like Fall.

High: 59 Wind: North 5-10

Conditions will be a bit breezy once again today but in contrast to yesterday, the wind will be turning to the northwest and this will bring cooler air to the region. High temps will only reach the mid 60s in the Northwoods, while topping out in the low to mid 70s south of Marathon county. Around the Wausau area, the mercury will probably be around 70 this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy with winds out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

A cool Canadian high pressure system will drop into our area from the north later tonight and it will influence our weather all the way through Saturday. This means a lot of sunny weather for tomorrow and more sun than clouds on Friday and Saturday, but it also means jacket weather has returned. High temps on Thursday and Friday will only reach the upper 50s. On Saturday it will be slightly warmer, topping out in the low 60s.

A weak trough of low pressure moving through the Upper Midwest could bring a brief shower or thunderstorm late Sunday or on Monday, otherwise the weather is still looking mainly dry into early next week. It will also turn warmer. Highs on Sunday should reach the upper 60s. On Monday the mercury should rise into the low 70s.

Have an excellent Wednesday!

On this date in weather history: 1928 - Hurricane San Felipe, a monster hurricane, which left 600 dead in Guadeloupe, and 300 dead in Puerto Rico, struck West Palm Beach FL causing enormous damage, and then headed for Lake Okeechobee. When the storm was over, the lake covered an area the size of the state of Delaware, and beneath its waters were 2000 victims. The only survivors were those who reached large hotels for safety, and a group of fifty people who got onto a raft to take their chances out in the middle of the lake. (David Ludlum)