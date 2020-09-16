3 people dead after house fire in northern Illinois town

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Three people have died in a house in northern Illinois. The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office says the fire in Orangeville was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday. WREX-TV reports first responders arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames. Two people were found dead in the home, and a third died at a hospital. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Orangeville is a town northwest of Rockford near the Wisconsin state line,