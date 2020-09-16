29 German police suspended over far-right chat groups

BERLIN (AP) — A top security official says authorities in western Germany have suspended 29 police officers suspected of sharing far-right propaganda in WhatsApp groups, at least two of which were active for years. Herbert Reul, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state, said that investigators searched 34 locations on Wednesday, including police stations and private apartments in the Ruhr industrial region. Reul said that the material that was shared included “the most foul and repugnant neo-Nazi, racist and anti-refugee agitation.” He added that the offending images included pictures of Adolf Hitler and swastikas, a fictional depiction of a refugee in the gas chamber of a concentration camp and another mocking the shooting of black-skinned people.