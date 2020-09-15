Zimbabwean writer, Americans on diverse Booker Prize list

LONDON (AP) — A Zimbabwean writer who was arrested during anti-government protests is among six finalists announced Tuesday for the Booker Prize for fiction. Tsitsi Dangarembga is nominated for the 50,000-pound ($63,000) award for “This Mournable Body.” Dangarembga was arrested in Harare in July and spent a night in detention. The list is dominated by books from American or U.S.-based authors including “The Shadow King” by Ethiopia-born Maaza Mengiste, “The New Wilderness” by Diana Cook and “Burnt Sugar” by Avni Doshi. Brandon Taylor’s “Real Life” and Douglas Stuart’s “Shuggie Bain” are also on the list, which overlooked big-name writers including Anne Tyler and Hilary Mantel. The winner will be announced Nov. 17 in London.