What are the different types of coronavirus tests?

Tests for the coronavirus in the U.S. fall into three broad categories. The most common tests look for bits of the virus’ genetic material. They require a nasal swab and are the most accurate way to diagnose an infection. A newer type of test looks for proteins on the surface of the coronavirus, rather than the virus itself. Antigen tests aren’t as accurate as genetic tests, but are cheaper and faster. And antibody tests indicate whether a person was previously infected. But scientists don’t yet know if antibodies protect people from reinfection, so the tests are mostly useful for researchers.