Wausau, Schofield men among those pardoned by Gov. Evers

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)— Tuesday morning Gov. Tony Evers granted nine individuals pardons, two from North central Wisconsin.

The Governor's Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on August 18, applicants the Board recommended for pardon were forward to Gov. Evers for final consideration. As of Tuesday, the governor has now granted pardons to 65 individuals since he took office in 2019.

“I believe in equal justice for all Wisconsinites and the positive impact pardons can have on our criminal justice system and communities,” Gov. Evers said. “During these unprecedented times, it gives me hope knowing that those receiving pardons are getting a second chance and new opportunities to better their communities.”

Two pardons were granted for residents of North Central Wisconsin: Patrick Dell of Wausau, and Jesse Gleason of Schofield.

Dell, now 45, was caught selling marijuana when he was 19. He now owns a business and lives with his family in Wausau.

Gleason, now 30, was caught selling cocaine at 19. He is now a welder and lives with his wife and child in Schofield.

Other pardons Gov. Evers granted Tuesday include:

Larry Fayerweather, now 55, was 19 when he cashed forged checks that he stole from a family friend. He is now married with children and grandchildren. He is eager to hunt with his grandkids. He now lives in Canon City, Colorado.

Matthew Brunner, now 34, was 21 years old when he was caught dealing marijuana. He works as an electrical systems technician in the Green Bay area, where he lives with his wife and two children.

Markeila McCarter, now 45, was 21 when she used someone else’s credit card at a department store. She now has two daughters and lives in Kankakee, Illinois, and works as a nurse health aide. She hopes to work in childcare, which was not possible previously given her conviction.

Kimberly Schillo, now 50, wrote worthless checks over 25 years ago. She works as an administrative assistant to support her children and lives in Milwaukee.

Tonya Miller, now 51,was a young mother when she struck her daughter as punishment nearly 26 years ago. She has since taken parenting classes and gotten an education. She lives in Chicago, Illinois.

Brady Gibney, now 27, was 17 when he broke into a gas station and stole cigarettes. He now has a bachelor’s degree and works in the manufacturing sector. He lives in Delavan.

Richard Walker, now 33, was 19 when he got into a fight with another young man. He lives in Burnett with his wife and children.

A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that returns some of an individual's rights that are lost when convicted of a felony, but is not an expungement.

Click here for pardon application and instructions.