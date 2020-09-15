Warm, Breezy, and Beautiful Day

As the southerly wind picks up it is bringing extremely warm temperatures into the area. We are finally returning to the 70s, although not for long. Temperatures will plummet back to the upper 50s later in the week.

Today: Hazy sun (through smoke/haze). Otherwise beautiful, breezy, and warm.

High: 78 Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild.

Low: 60 Wind: SW ~ 10

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. A bit breezy but seasonal.

High: 72 Wind: NW 6-12

Today we will be receiving a quick flash of warm temperatures. The low pressure tracking through southern Canada has brought southern winds into our area bringing the warm air mass into Wisconsin. Even though it will be above average temperature-wise, we will continue to have a stronger breeze in the area. It is likely we will see wind speeds of 15-20 mph throughout the day and gusts could be around 25-30 mph.

Overnight conditions stay exceptionally warm with our low temperature dropping only to 60 degrees. It will be one of the warmest nights we have seen in the last few weeks.

Wednesday is also looking beautiful but not quite as warm. It will be mostly sunny, however, the temperatures will only reach the low 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy but the day will feel exceptionally seasonal for one of the last few nice days of summer. Unfortunately, Wednesday evening a cold front will push through severely dropping the temperature for the end of the week.

Thursday cooler air will be in the region and the high temperature will only reach the upper 50s. Despite the temperature, it will be mostly sunny so while it will be much cooler, it might not feel too bad in the sun. Overnight Thursday into Friday frost will be possible as temperatures drop into the mid-30s. Friday will be similar to Thursday with a few more clouds.

Finally, jumping into the weekend, temperatures will begin to rise but rain is also likely. Currently, the timing and estimates are uncertain, however, there is a small chance for showers and even some thunderstorms on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning. Sunday is looking to be the more active day and temperatures Sunday will jump back to around 69 degrees.

Enjoy the warmer temperatures today! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 15-September-2020

On this day in weather history:

1752 - A great hurricane produced a tide along the South Carolina coast which nearly inundated downtown Charleston. However, just before the tide reached the city, a shift in the wind caused the water level to drop five feet in ten minutes. (David Ludlum)