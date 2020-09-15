UN demands all countries enforce UN arms embargo on Libya

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has adopted a resolution demanding that all countries enforce the widely violated U.N. arms embargo on Libya and withdraw all mercenaries from the North African nation. The council also called for political talks and a cease-fire in Libya’s war, stressing that the conflict has no military solution. The vote by the council on Tuesday was 13-0, with Russia and China abstaining. The resolution’s approval follows a recent report by U.N. experts that accused the warring parties in Libya and their international backers of violating the arms embargo. The resolution also extended U.N.’s political mission in Libya until next September.