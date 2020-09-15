Trump presides as Israel, 2 Arab states sign historic pacts

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is presiding over the signing of historic diplomatic deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain that could herald a dramatic shift in Middle East power dynamics.

Tuesday’s ceremony attracted hundreds to the South Lawn of the White House.

Trump hopes it will depict him as a peacemaker at the height of his reelection campaign.

The agreements formalize the normalization of the Jewish state’s already warming relations with the two countries — and could pave the way for a broader Arab-Israeli rapprochement after decades of enmity.

By DEB RIECHMANN, MATTHEW LEE and JONATHAN LEMIRE

Associated Press