Transgender activist wins Delaware state senate primary

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Transgender activist Sarah McBride has won a Democratic state Senate primary in Delaware and is poised to make history as the first transgender person elected to the state’s General Assembly. McBride defeated Joseph McCole on Tuesday to advance to November’s general election. Harris McDowell has held the seat since 1976 and is the longest-serving legislator in Delaware history. He is retiring and endorsed McBride. McBride is the favorite in November, as Democrats outnumber Republicans in the district by more than 3-to-1. There are a handful of other transgender state lawmakers in the U.S., but McBride would be the first to hold a senate seat.