Town settles lawsuit over nixed Orthodox Jewish expansion

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — An agreement has been reached in a federal lawsuit over a New Jersey town’s denial of an Orthodox Jewish group’s plans to expand its house of worship. The U.S. attorney’s office in New Jersey sued Woodcliff Lake in 2018, alleging the town illegally blocked the group from buying additional property or expanding its existing building. The town denied the allegations and claimed the group’s plans failed to meet zoning requirements. If the agreement announced Tuesday is approved by a judge, the town will allow Valley Chabad to expand its current property and will pay the group $1.5 million to resolve a separate lawsuit.