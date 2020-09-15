Top GOP senator says Fed nominee Judy Shelton short on votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Senate Republican says conservative economist Judy Shelton does not have the votes to be confirmed to one of two vacancies on the Federal Reserve board. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, who holds the No. 2 spot in the Senate Republican leadership, said Shelton’s nomination will not be brought up until the votes are there. Shelton’s nomination cleared the Senate Banking Committee earlier this year on a straight party-line vote of 13-12. Democrats contend that her views are too far out of the mainstream to make her a credible choice for the seven-member Fed board, which currently has two vacancies.