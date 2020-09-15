Teens lead deputies on high speed chase from Rib Mountain to Stevens Point

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- "I came out, looked through my window and saw my mailbox in my front yard. That's when I looked and saw the post down I came out and that's when I noticed all the police vehicles were over there". Darlene Spaete was in her home when she heard a loud crash in her front yard.

The driver a 17 year old male from Milwaukee hit a mailbox and fire hydrant before being cornered by police in a Stevens Point neighborhood.

"There were police officers with guns drawn on whoever they were looking at and the neighbors started coming out and we were all trying to figure out what happened then we looked back and saw the trail of what had happened everything was torn up," said Spaete.

The car was reported stolen from a Rib Mountain residence around 6 p.m. Monday.

"It may have been a crime of opportunity the keys were left in the vehicle," said Lieutenant Steve Denovi with the Marathon County Sheriff's Office

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle multiple times, but it continued to travel at dangerous speeds.

Eventually, Portage county deputies found it on I-39 - and started a chase, with speeds eventually reaching over 122 miles per hour before crashing in Stevens Point.

The two passengers and the driver fled on foot - one even attempting to flee by swimming across a large pond, but were soon taken into custody.

One of the individuals was listed as a runaway, they were returned to their parents and the other also returned to their parents.

The driver is currently awaiting trial in the Marathon County jail, before he will have the possibility of returning home to Milwaukee.