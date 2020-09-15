 Skip to Content

Stevens Point police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) —The Stevens Point Police Department is looking for the communities help locating a missing girl.

Police are looking to locate 14-year-old Cassandra Kozlowski, who was last seen at her residence on September 5. According to Police, Cassandra has a history of previously running away.

Police say they are unsure where she is going, but her last known contact was in the Oshkosh area looking for a ride to Green Bay.

Cassandra is described as being white, 5'1" tall, and weighing 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, an over-sized black and white sweatshirt, grey Nike zip-up sweater and grey tennis shoes. Cassandra has two tattoos: a planet on her right thigh and "4-20 421" on her right inner ankle.

Anyone who sees Cassandra or knows of her whereabouts should contact local law enforcement.

