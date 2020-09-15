Sheriff: Fleeing suspect abandons winning lottery ticket

CANTON, Ga. (AP) — A suspect in Georgia left his good luck behind when he abandoned a winning lottery ticket while fleeing sheriff’s deputies. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says the man had a Georgia Lottery scratch game card worth $100 when he ran away during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 on Monday. Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jay Baker told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the man, who was not identified, was later taken into custody. The lottery ticket was in a backpack that also had methamphetamine.