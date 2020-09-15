Report: Death penalty cases show history of racial disparity

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report by a think tank examining executions in the United States says death penalty cases show a long history of racial disparity, from who is executed to where and for what crimes. The report by the Death Penalty Information Center says that disparity has roots in the racist lynchings of the past. The center says in its report that capital punishment must be included in the discussion of criminal justice and policing reform following George Floyd’s death and the deaths of other Black people at the hands of police. Thirty states have the death penalty, but executions occur mostly in the South.